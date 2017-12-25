Humanoid robot, Sophia, to attend IIT-B fest

In her debut visit to India, Sophia, the humanoid robot who recently made news for being the first robot to get a country's citizenship, will attend the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay's (IIT-B) Techfest on December 30

The annual tech event at IIT-B announced on Sunday that the robot would be part of an hour-long interaction at the institute's convocation hall along with a few members from its team of engineers. "We are happy to announce that the institute will be hosting Sophia in the campus for a talk as part of the Techfest. This is like a dream come true for us as this would be the first time that the humanoid robot would come to India," said Divyanshu Prasad, exhibitions manager, Techfest.

Sophia is a humanoid robot made by Dr David Hanson, CEO, Hanson Robotics Limited, a Hong Kong-based robotics company. In October, the Saudi Arabian government granted Sophia citizenship, which made her the first humanoid robot to be given citizenship of a country.

When the event's planning began in June, a team of organisers at IIT-B approached Hanson Robotics Limited. "We wanted to try and get her since June. With the citizenship in Saudi Arabia, she made international news which pushed us even more to get her to the country," added Prasad.

While the organisers are yet to finalise the topics that Sophia would talk about at the event, they are looking forward to the robot interacting with the institute's students. "We are working on the possible topics and are yet to communicate the same to the owners," said Prasad.