Homebuyers may stay away from waterlogged Vasai-Virar region

The Vasai-Virar belt has been popular among low and middle income group homebuyers for affordable homes and train connectivity vis-à-vis other suburban areas. However, after the recent rains and marooning of the entire area, housing experts feel that homebuyers may hesitate buying flats in these western line satellite towns. Currently, the Vasai-Virar population stands at 1.2 million. It is likely to touch four million by 2041.

Pankaj Kapoor, managing director, Liases Foras and a housing expert said, "People started moving to Vasai-Virar owing to better connectivity to Churchgate via local train. However, the recent waterlogging and disrupted train services will have an impact on the desirability of homebuyers."

Kunjan Damania, a homeowner said that many will think twice before buying a home in Vasai and Virar. Dr Niranjan Hiranandani President (National), NAREDCO said that better planning is required. "Waterlogging should not happen at planned integrated townships because the planning process works on inland slopes, the direction of water flow during monsoon etc," he said.

Ashok Mohanani, chairman of Ekta World and vice-president of NAREDCO West claimed that the Vasai-Virar belt has witnessed massive construction activity in the last 15 years. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has pitched the Virar-Alibaug multi-modal corridor (VAMC) to the World Bank for financial inputs and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has sought a loan of Rs 14,000 crore from the same.

"The corridor will provide connectivity to towns such as Panvel, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Pen, Uran. It will pass through 32 villages with an interchange with few highways like Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway (NH-8), Mumbai-Agra (NH-3), Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Mumbai-Goa (NH-17). Residential and infrastructural developments are extremely important. It's paramount that such progress is in tandem with the city's existing ecosystems," he said.