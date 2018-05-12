Himanshu Roy Death: Force wrestles with its pehelwaan’s loss

The police force has lost it’s ‘pehelwaan’ — this is what the top cop was fondly known as in the police circuit.

Even while battling the deadly disease, Roy would hit the gym daily for two hours. While in service, he would keep encouraging and motivating his colleagues to be fit and health conscious.

“He was physically fit, and being a fitness enthusiast he never missed his gym routine. In the department he was known as ‘pehelwaan’ and many drew inspiration from him,” said Arup Patnaik, former Mumbai police commissioner.

As per Rohit Paswan, Roy’s personal gym trainer, though undergoing treatment, Roy was otherwise a fit person. Paswan, who met him a day before his demise, said, “He never spoke about depression nor exhibited any signs of depression.”

He would always ask us to maintain a healthy diet and exercise regularly,” said an inspector who had worked with him.

The 6.2 ft-tall Roy would advise people to avoid sugar and himself avoided sweets always.