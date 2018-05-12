Himanshu Roy Death: Depression killed the man!

As the news of former Maharashtra ATS chief Himanshu Roy's suicide started spreading on Friday afternoon, former police officers flocked to the Bombay Hospital at Marine Drive to share their condolences.

In a statement released by the Mumbai Police said that a suicide note found in his residence stated that he shot himself because he was suffering from depression.

According to psychiatrists, 50 per cent cancer patients suffer from mild depression. Dr Sagar Mudada, a Mumbai-based psychiatrist, said, "Cancer patients suffer from mild depression, but they take it for granted. They don't seek any help. During this phase, some also stop taking medicines. Screening of mental health every six months is necessary in such cases, but most don't bother."

The doctor added that earlier he had seen many police personnel suffering from sleep issues. Mudada, added, "I have met many police personnel suffering from sleep issues, depression, and alcoholism during my stint with JJ Hospital. Most of the time they fear being labeled for seeking help from psychiatrists."

Dr Raj Nagarkar of Centre for Difficult Cancer, who had seen the reports of Himanshu Roy, says that the last report he saw was the PET scan, and he can conclude that Roy was responding very well to the treatment. He also said that Roy was very positive and wanted to speak about his battle with cancer to other patients to motivate them.

Nagarkar said, "I use to see his reports and was in regular touch with him. Last I spoke to him was three weeks ago. He sounded positive. He used to say if he can overcome it, then others can, too."