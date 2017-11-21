Here's the weather giving Mumbai a cold shoulder: No winter before Dec

Mumbaikars who have been eagerly waiting for winters in city will have to wait longer, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said on Monday, adding the minimum temperature was likely to drop from December.

While Santacruz recorded a minimum temperature of 18.5 degree Celsius on Sunday, the minimum temperature was just 21.4 degree Celsius on Monday. "Winters have not set in yet. There will be drop in minimum temperatures.

However, it will fluctuate," said an IMD official, adding that there is no trend to predict the winter in Mumbai.

The weather is inconsistent. With just a few drops of rainfall accompanied by northerly winds, the minimum temperatures drop by more than 13 degree Celsius.

However, while the nip in the air can certainly be felt in the night, the bigger worry as per experts is that the air quality has begun gradually deteriorating. According to System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the Air Quality Index (AQI) — that is measured at 10 locations in Mumbai, including one at Navi Mumbai — the air quality was found to be poor at Borivali, Andheri, Bandra Kurla Complex and Navi Mumbai while at Mazgaon it was found to be very poor.

The PM 2.5 levels, which includes extremely fine dust particles is now almost in the range of 200 to 320 on Monday. "The PM 2.5 at Mazgaon was 313 ug/m3, which is very high and can cause respiratory troubles for those suffering from asthama. With minimum temperatures dipping the AQI is likely to worsen," said an air quality expert.

Infact the PM 2.5 levels measured in Borivali was 231 ug/m3, Andheri was 221 ug/m3, BKC was 209 ug/m3, Navi Mumbai was 228 ug/m3 while the normal level should be 60 ug/m3.

Three most cold days in Mumbai have been in January 1962, when the minimum was recorded as 7.4 Celsius, in February, 2008, when the mimimum mercury reached 8.5 degree Celsius and in February, 2012, when the minimum temperature recorded was 8.8 Celsius.