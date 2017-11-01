Hawkers can only operate from designated hawking zones: Bombay HC on illegal hawking in city

Mumbai has witnessed a number of clashes between hawkers and MNS workers in the past few days

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday ruled that hawkers would not be allowed anywhere in the city except for designated hawking zones.

"Hawkers are restricted from operating outside railway stations, on foot over bridges, road over bridges, outside education institutes, and hospitals," the HC said.

No Hawking allowed in zones not approve as Hawking zones, rules BombayHC. Thus hawkers won't allowed outside railways, for, rob @dna — Mustafa Plumber (@plumbermushi) November 1, 2017

BombayHC rules that hawkers outside religious shrines can only sell items which are used for worship like sandalwood, flowers etc @dna — Mustafa Plumber (@plumbermushi) November 1, 2017

The court also ruled that hawkers outside religious places can sell wares that are only used for worship.

The hawker association, alonh with Mumbai Congress chief sanjay Nirupam had three days earlier addressed a rally of around 150 hawkers, following which several members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, who were trying to evict them, were assaulted.

Several people were arrested and a case was registered against Nirupam for holding a rally without prior police permission. However, the Mumbai Congress chief accused the state government of shielding MNS chief Raj Thackeray, asking why a similar case was not registered against Raj when he led a rally on the hawker issue without permission, MNS threatened to “knock out” illegal hawkers from rail and road premises.

Earlier, Nirupam and the hawkers' association had approached the High Court against 'illegal eviction drivers'. According to a Times of India report, the team said the Street Vendors' (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act and HC orders protect hawkers carrying out business as on the date the law was enacted on May 1, 2014. "They argued that three years after the law was enforced, the state was yet to take steps to frame rules and form town vending committees comprising hawkers' representatives. The committee, besides regulating hawking, has to conduct surveys of hawkers every five years. BMC said as per its survey there are around 99,000 registered hawkers but the petitioners insisted that as of May 2014 there were over 2.5 lakh," the report added.