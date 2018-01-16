‘Harassed’ teen runs away from shelter home

A 17-year-old girl allegedly ran away from a shelter home in Andheri and called the child helpline. The helpline officials took her to MIDC police station and she was later sent to an observation/children’s home in Dongri.

According to an MIDC police official, the girl confessed that wanted freedom so she ran away. However, one of her school teachers alleged this was the second time she had run away due to harassment.

On November 25, Sakshi Kamble (name changed) ran away from the shelter home where she had lived since childhood.

According to Kamble’s teacher, the teenager had narrated her ordeal, alleging that she was harassed at the orphanage. The teacher has also written a letter to the Maharashtra State Commission for protection of child rights, the home minister, Children’s Home in Dongri and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Delhi.

The teacher, who does not wish to be named, said, “She developed health issues due to harassment at the shelter home. She alleged that officials at the shelter home used to torture her, saying she was involved in sexual activities with another girl. Fearing for her life, I gave her a phone so she could call me if she was in any problem,” said the teacher.

The teacher will be writing a letter to the State Child Rights Commission soon, seeking permission to meet the girl.

Senior inspector Shailesh Pasalwad, MIDC police station, said, “We initially filed a kidnapping case. Later, when she came to the police station, she confessed that she ran away from the shelter home.”

Another official from the MIDC police station, who was handling the case, said, “The girl said shelter home officials didn’t allow her to use a phone. She wanted freedom, so she ran away. She did not mention being harassed by anyone.”

An official in-charge of the shelter home confirmed that Kamble was living there but denied the allegations made by the teacher.

FREEDOM OR TORTURE?