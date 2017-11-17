Gujarat businessman held for raping minor girl

The 16-year-old girl was at home when the accused allegedly forced himself on her and sexually abused her.

The Kherwadi police have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly raping his sister-in-law at their Bandra East residence. The minor girl allegedly informed the family members about the incident but, shockingly, was asked to not talk about it. The girl later informed a building resident about the sexual abuse who then accompanied the girl to the police station to file a complaint.

According to police, the accused brother-in-law had come to his in-laws' residence in Bandra East from Rajkot after his mother-in-law allegedly died in a road accident. The 16-year-old girl was at home when the accused allegedly forced himself on her and sexually abused her. The accused also assaulted her when she refused to give into his demands.

"The accused was on the run since the incident and we had to trail the victim's father to nab the accused. When the accused reached Khar railway station, we immediately placed him under arrest. A medical examination was conducted on the victim at government hospital and we are awaiting for the reports," said Soham Kadam, Assistant Police Inspector, Kherwadi police station.