GST leaves many Mumbaikars jobless

Around 1,000 octroi brokers on the Mumbai-Panvel Highway are set to lose their jobs post GST

On one hand, the Goods and Service Tax (GST) has brought the country's tax system under one roof, but the move, on the other hand, has hit home hard. The new move will leave around 1,000 octroi brokers working on the Mumbai-Panvel Highway jobless. These persons are still jobless and the hunt for a new job continues.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished a total of 35 galas (shops) falling under its check-post jurisdiction on the Mumbai-Panvel stretch. According to an official, these galas are no longer required.

"Since the octroi collection will be stopped, there is no need of these galas," said an official.

In these 35 galas, there are around 400 to 500 octroi brokers who were operating. Pramod Patil, 43, an octroi broker, said, "I have been working at this check naka for the last 10 years and from July it will be shut." He added that he does not have a job to keep his family going on. Like Patil, there are other brokers who were working at the check-post and they too will be without a job.

Similarly, near the Mankhurd octroi post, along the Sion-Panvel Highway, there are shops and hotels which will be closed soon. "From July 1, no vehicles will stop here and there will be no business," said a hotel owner near the octroi naka.

At present, there are around 140 persons posted at the check posts apart from security officers.

However, gradually these employees will be absorbed in various BMC departments.

CM's take on GST

Terming the advent of GST as a historic step, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that it would bring about a transformation in the country's economy

He added that it will be a big boost for the economy. He said that it would simplify trade and will benefit not only Maharashtra but all the states