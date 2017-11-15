GST for housing societies must be scrapped

The fifth NCRWA will be held between November 18 and 19 at Bhatiawadi Hall, Ghatkopar (East) and will be attended by central ministers, minister of state for housing among other delegates

Among other demands that will be discussed at the fifth National Conferenwce of Resident Welfare Associations (NCRWA), to be held in Mumbai soon, will be that GST should not be applicable to housing societies, organisers of the conference said at a press meet held on Tuesday at the Marathi Patraakar Sangh.

The fifth NCRWA will be held between November 18 and 19 at Bhatiawadi Hall, Ghatkopar (East) and will be attended by central ministers, minister of state for housing among other delegates. Advanced locality management, residents’ associations and co-operative housing societies who want to participate can register on 5thncrwa@gmail.com or by WhatsApp/SMS on 7045599708.

The meet was attended by D M Suthankar, former chief secretary of Maharashtra, Sharad Kumar, president of AGNI, and Sunita Godbole, member of women’s legal forum on housing society issues. “At present, the GST of 18 per cent has been applied on societies with maintenance of over Rs 5,000. We feel it is too high and should be removed. Among our other demands is reduction in real estate tax rate from 18 to 5 percent,” said Ramesh Prabhu, general secretary of the organising committee. “It is important to have a discussion on issues concerning us,” he said.