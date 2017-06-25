Government to crack its whip on encroachments in Kalyan

Four villagers involved in the riots have been held; searches has been carried out in the villages

After violent protests in the villages of Kalyan on Thursday over a boundary wall built by the Indian Navy, the state government is firm on demolishing alleged unauthorised structures developed by the land and chawl mafias.

Meanwhile, the Thane police department arrested four villagers and is conducting searches inside the village to make further arrests.

On Thursday, more than 700 persons were booked by the Hill Line and Manpada police for attempt to murder, rioting, molestation and damaging public property. "We have arrested four persons in connection with the entire incident. We are conducting searches in the villages to make further arrests in the case," said a senior Thane police officer.

"The accused persons involved in the incident are on the run, we have kept a watch on their activities," he added.

The state government officials from Ambernath Tehsildar office will visit the villages of Khoni, Nevalli and Bhal to conduct a fresh survey to ascertain the encroachment on the land belonging to Indian Navy.

"We will demolish illegal and unauthorised constructions on government land as well as ensure that illegal structures do not come up on such reserved plots," said Dr Mahendra Kalyankar, Thane District Collector.

The Defence spokesperson refused to comment on the queries sent by the correspondent.