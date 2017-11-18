Girgaum residents get ATVM attendant

The locals have been complaining that since the FOB, connecting Thakurdwar and other areas of Girgaum to the Charni Road station was shut, their commuting has become difficult

Residents of Girgaum have something to cheer about. Finally, the Railways have paid heed to their request and appointed an attendant at the Automatic Ticket Vending Machine (ATVM) placed on Platform number 4 of Charni Road station.

The locals have been complaining that since the FOB, connecting Thakurdwar and other areas of Girgaum to the Charni Road station was shut, their commuting has become difficult. A part of the Girgaum FOB crashed post in October. The residents had been complaining about the dilapidated condition of the bridge for a long time before the mishap took place. However, no action was taken. After the bridge was shut, the residents — especially the students and senior citizens — faced trouble reaching the station.

Zebra crossing and other such steps were taken so that crossing the road becomes easier. However, the residents have been complaining that they had to either walk to the other side of the station risking getting caught by TC or a long journey on the extreme end of the station to get tickets. Only last week, Aamhi Girgaumkar, a local resident group, had even written to the station master about the same.

Amit Bhadricha, one of the residents of Girgaum, who travels every day using Charni Road station, said, "We thank the railways for paying heed to our request. This will be of great help to school going students and senior citizens who do not know how to use an ATVM. Also, this will save our labour of going all the way to the other end of the station."