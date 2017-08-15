Girgaon Dahi Handi organisers plan a plastic-free move

This year, Girgaon-based Dahi Handi organisers have decided to spread the message of making Mumbai plastic-free.

As part of an annual tradition, the organisers, who invite various Dahi Handi pathaks to form human pyramids, try to spread a new social message each year.

Prathamesh Sakpal, one of the organisers at Kranti Nagar in Girgaon, said, "We wanted to highlight an environmental issue this year. We will be spreading awareness among citizens on cleanliness and the need to avoid plastic bags and disposable plastic cutlery. It will be a year-long initiative. We will be able to spread the message in various localities since Govinda pathaks from various parts of the city will be coming to form the human pyramid and attempt feats."

The organisers have also devised a tagline – 'plastic mukt, paryavaran yukt'.

Sakpal said, "We have already started the campaign on social media and various activities will be conducted by the organisation all through the year. For the last five years, we have taken up different social causes each year."

The pathaks in the city will be celebrating the Janmashtami festival in the traditional way at midnight.

Like every year, one of the Govinda pathaks in Mangalwadi, Girgaon area, will celebrate the festival by breaking the first earthen pot (handi) at 12 am.

Darshan Surve, a resident of Mangalwadi, said, "We celebrate in a traditional way with everybody coming together. We start the preparation a week in advance."