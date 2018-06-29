Ghatkopar Plane Crash: Craft belonged to firm that CM Devendra Fadnavis flew with

UY Aviation, the Juhu-based firm that owned the chartered plane that crashed on Thursday, had also provided the helicopter that gave Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis a scare in Pen near Alibaug in 2017. Fadnavis was about to board the helicopter when the pilot took off. The twin-engine helicopter, Bell 230, was earlier owned by the Uttar Pradesh government, just like the King Air that smacked into the ground on Thursday.

Anil Chauhan, a representative from UY Aviation, said, "We brought the King Air craft from the UP government in 2014 and thereafter it was under maintenance and was not operational for commercial purpose. Thursday's was a test flight not for passengers." Chauhan did not reply when asked to confirm if it was their firm that had rented out the Bell 230 to Fadnavis last year.

Aviation expert Vipul Saxena said, "The first major violation is test-flying over a populated area. Secondly, the weather was not clear. Even if the weather was clear, a city like Mumbai is not ideal for doing test flying. Also, I do not understand why we allow old aircraft to ply in this country. The availability of a used craft's spare parts is something that affects their maintenance."

CM VISITS CRASH SITE, PROMISES ADEQUATE COMPENSATION