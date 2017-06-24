Four FIRs filed in farmers’ protest

The Thane police department has filed four FIRs against around 700 villagers from Nevalli, Khoni and Bhal in Kalyan, under sections of attempt to murder, rioting and damaging public property. This follows the farmers’ protests, over construction of a boundary wall on an abandoned air base land acquired by the government over 70 years ago, which turned violent and left at least 21 people, including policemen, injured on Thursday. In one of the FIRs, the police have also booked the protesters for molesting lady police constables.

The Thane police said that no arrest have been made so far as leaders of the protest are on the run. It is likely that the injured protesters will be arrested directly from hospital after they are discharged. A total of 12 villagers have been admitted in hospital for treatment of pellet injuries.

In its FIRs — three of which have been registered at Hill Line police station and one at Manpada police station — the police have mentioned that around 700 protesters had pre-planned the entire incident while raising the issue of the 1,600 acre land which was an abandoned airbase. According to the FIRs, protesters were armed with petrol bombs, stones, bamboos, tyres and petrol.

One of the FIRs at Hill Line police station alleges that the protesters tore the uniforms of lady police constables and assaulted them.

Jeetendra Pavshe, protester of Zameen Banchao Andolan Samiti said, “If our demands are not met, we will be forced to agitate at Mantralaya. The government took cognisance of the issue only when the protests turned violent. If our demands had been fulfilled, damage to property would have not occurred.”

“We are ready to die in prison for our ancestral land on which we grow our crops, and if the land is taken away from us, we will be forced to migrate and live in inhuman conditions,” said Santosh Jadhav, a resident of Bhal village.

Sunil Bharadwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) denied the allegations saying, “We have conducted combing operations to nab the accused involved in the violent protest. We request people to keep peace in the region and not to believe in rumours.”