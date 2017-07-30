Four days on, residents await temporary homes

It has been four days since the Sai Siddhi building in Ghatkopar collapsed, leaving residents struggling to piece their lives back together. The Maharashtra government on July 27, Thursday, had assured to provide temporary accommodation to these families.

However, even after four days since the mishap, the families are still waiting to hear the status on their temporary accommodation. Lalit Thakk, who lost his three-month-old daughter, his wife and mother in the building collapse said, "We have not received any call from the government regarding our housing. Many politicians and officers have visited the site, they take our statement and leave. It has been four days and we are homeless."

Thakk, who is now staying in a chawl near Damodar Park in Ghatkopar with his nine-year-old son, had taken a housing loan of Rs 50 lakh to move into a flat in the ill-fated building. He added, "My son is missing his school. We have lost all our belongings and I am somehow managing each day."

While another victim, Darshan Doshi, son of Rajesh Doshi who was pulled out from under the rubble 15 hours later, said, "My father is still in the hospital. Currently, I am staying at my friend's place in Ghatkopar, but the residents are continuously following up with government officials about our temporary accommodation and by when will it be provided. They are now saying it will take another four to five days."

Housing Minister Prakash Mehta on Thursday had stated, "We have considered the rehabilitation of residents on a priority basis. CM Fadnavis has accepted suggestions regarding the rehabilitation of residents in the tenements meant for project-affected persons under the SRA project. These flats are just a kilometre away from Sai Siddhi building."