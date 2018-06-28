For safety of passengers, autos and taxis will now get QR codes

In a bid to improve safety of passengers using mobile aggregators, black and yellow cabs and auto rickshaws, the government and police are working towards a system. They are trying to take forward the concept of having QR code/RFID in these vehicles, which earlier was supposed to be fitted in CNG tanks. This is a part of ensuring safety of passengers especially women using them.

The state government authorities including agencies like Traffic Police, Transport department and other stakeholders are working towards improving the safety system that shall be easy to access for the passengers at times of emergency. Misbehaviour with women passengers using these modes of transport is a big issue.

"We are working towards having QR code-like system inside cabs and autos to ensure passenger safety," said Amitesh Kumar,

Authorities are currently working on details such as kind of safety system, emergency number that it shall be connected to, working of this feature in multiple cases etc.