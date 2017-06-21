Fishermen join the bandwagon, press govt for a loan waiver

With the government assuring farmers in the state a loan waiver, a prominent fishermen's association in Mumbai is now demanding a loan waiver too. They claim their business is majorly being affected due to illegal fishing.

Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kriti Samiti, an association of the fishermen claims that they will be going on a month-long protest in six district collector's office in July if their demands are not met.

The fishermen demand that the borrowed loan should be waived off in order to give them some relief. As a financial help, from 1977 to March 31, 2007, the total amount of loan given to the state's fishermen was over Rs 116 crore and an interest of around Rs 126 crore is still pending.

Damodar Tandel, President of the association said, "We have spoken to Arjun Khotkar, Minister of State for Fisheries, and he has assured us that he will be speaking to the government authority about our demand."