Fireballs to shield fireworks shops

In order to protect their shops and godowns from fire, firework manufacturers have started installing fireballs in case of emergency.

According to the manufacturers, this will help them suppress a fire in case one breaks out during festive seasons. Mumbai and Thane have around 400 manufacturers who sell firework products.

While the cost of one fireball is around Rs 6,500 and it has a guarantee of five years, it has the capacity to work in 10X10 foot space. Within six seconds of it getting the fire sensation, the fireball bursts.

According to BMC’s B ward authority who introduced it to the public, it has 138 decibel sound, because of which after the burst, people from surrounding space can hear it.

Navin Chhadwa, head of the Federation of Maharashtra Firework Association, said, “At least 100 manufacturers have installed this facility. The quantity depends upon the area of the shops and godown. I have installed at least four of the fireballs in my firecrackers godown.”

Chhadwa added, “Citizens should be made aware of fire safety measures such as fireballs. It will definitely help us in keeping the godowns safe. Even though we have other firefighting measures, this is an added feature. It is easy to handle.”

WHAT'S A FIREBALL?