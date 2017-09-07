Fire in Juhu's under construction building, five labourers dead

An under construction, 13 storeyed Prarthna building, opposite Kaifi Azmi Park, next to Green Acres, Juhu reported a fire call at 10.10 pm, which resulted in the deaths of five labourers.

According to BMC's disaster management, fire was due to a cylinder blast. An official confirmed that the fire was confined to ground floor in an area of 50 ft x 100 ft . to scrap material and wooden articles thereby causing fatal burn injuries to five. The injured were moved to Cooper hospital.

An Accidental Death Report is being registered at Juhu police station and police are carrying out preliminary inquiry. Most of the deceased were labourers, a police officer from Juhu police station informed.