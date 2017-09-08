FIR filed against Eknath Khadse

The Vakola police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against MLA Eknath Khadse on Thursday for allegedly making a 'lewd' statement on social activist and former Aam Aadmi Party member Anjali Damania at a public gathering on his birthday on September 2. Damania had been camping outside Vakola police station since Wednesday demanding that the police file an FIR against him.

In her police complaint, Damania claimed that on September 2, at a public gathering in Jalgaon, Khadse had passed an outrageous comment.

He was interacting with his supporters during his birthday celebration and was replying to a question about the corruption charges leveled against him by Damania.

"A case under section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Eknath Khadse. The complainant has given us a video in which Khadse is seen and heard making the said comment. It is being examined," said an officer with the Vakola Police.

When contacted, Khadse said, "The complaint is politically motivated. I didn't mention anyone's name in my speech and I didn't mean to hurt anyone. Some people are indulging in petty politics to malign my image."