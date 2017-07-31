Final discussion on DP 2034 today

According to an official from the Development Plan department, so far a total 135 days of extensions have already been taken by both old and newly elected members of the BMC

After three extensions, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) general body will hold the final discussions on the city's draft development plan (DP) 2034 on Monday, and the draft is likely to be cleared. The civic general body had discussed only one on July 27 that lasted around three hours, with over 30 corporators speaking on the city's development blueprint for the next 20 years.

The civic general body had, on July 14, sought time for another 15 days from the state government as corporators from all parties wanted to speak. That was the third extension sought by the newly elected House.

According to an official from the Development Plan department, so far a total 135 days of extensions have already been taken by both old and newly elected members of the BMC. The newly elected House has taken a total of 75 days. Now, the civic body has to clear the draft policy by August 2, after the final extension of 15 days.

The draft plan was supposed to be cleared by July 18. However, Shiv Sena corporator and leader of House Yashwant Jadhav said that a presentation is required to be made in all 24 wards so that corporators from all parties can speak. He said, "The DP 2014-34 could be sent to state government till August 24, 2017, and in this regard the civic body had already received a circular from the state government."