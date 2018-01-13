Trending#

Falling man skewered by two rods, survives

A 25-year-old labourer fell from a high-rise in Nariman Point on Friday and survived miraculously, even after two rods pierced him on his way down. Rajendra Pal has been admitted to St George Hospital and according to Dr MB Tayade, his current condition is stable. "We can tell you more, once the operation is over."

 
Cuffe Parade police and fire birgade officials found Pal lying in the basement pit.

 
"We will investigate any negligence on site," said Senior police inspector Rashmi Jadhav from Cuffe Parade Police Station.

 
 

    
   
