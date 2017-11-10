Extortion cases show diminishing trend in Mumbai

A good news for businessmen and builder community in Mumbai is that extortion cases in Mumbai are showing a diminishing trend. From January till October this year, 155 cases of extortion were registered in Mumbai as compared to 208 cases registered last year during the same period.

While some officers say that the diminishing trend is due to sustained action from Mumbai and Thane Police against gangsters and criminals, some say that a lot of times victims in extortion cases do not approach the police due to fear and give up to the demands of the criminals.

According to the statistics, while 155 extortion cases were registered in Mumbai from January till October this year, 208 cases were registered in 2016.

The detection rate in extortion cases is over 75%. While 127 cases have been detected this year with a detection rate of 82%, 168 cases were detected last year with 78% detection rate, statistics revealed.

“The reason detection cases are good in extortion cases is because, in almost all the cases, the culprit is known to the victim. In cases of underworld related extortion calls, the caller himself discloses his identity to the victim. We take sustained action on criminals and gangs involved in extortion cases. However, it would improper to say that the less number of extortion cases is due to police action. A lot times victims do not approach the police due to fear,” said a police officer.

On Wednesday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad had received a threatening phone call from gangster Suresh Pujari.

Thane Police officials had stated that Awhad had received a threatening call from Suresh Pujari who demanded an extortion of Rs 25 crore. "Pujari warned Awhad with dire consequences if his demand was not met,” said a police officer.

Following this, Awhad had approached the police and a probe was launched in the matter.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had also written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stating “If the elected representatives are not safe and secured, how government can give the guarantee of the common people's security. If something untoward happens, then the CM would be responsible for this."