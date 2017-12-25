Ex-Ola driver, friend had gang rape on mind

In the Kashimira rape case, where a former app-based cab driver and his friend were suspected to have raped a 32-year-old woman on December 19, it has now emerged that the survivor escaped gang rape as she raised an alarm when the accused were taking her to a lodge.

Kashimira police have arrested Suresh Gosavi (32) who was earlier associated with app-based cab service Ola, and his friend Umesh Jhala (31). The survivor, who usually took a bus home, decided to take a cab on the fated day as she wanted to reach home early. She had not booked the cab via app. After she got into the car, Gosavi took the car to an isolated place and raped her. He then took her to a lodge, but she raised alarm and fled the spot. Gosavi has confessed that he was under the influence of alcohol. Cops are also checking his past record to see if he has any past offenses recorded against him.