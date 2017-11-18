Evict dilapidated houses in 6 mths

Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) on Friday has released a deadline of six months for the people staying in dilapidated buildings in Bhendi Bazaar. These people will be relocated to transit camps, the release said.

A team of MHADA officials — comprising vice-president Milind Mhaiksar and chief officer (CO) of Repair board Sumant Bhange — visited Bhendi Bazaar, and decided that meetings will be held periodically to address the concerns.

There are several people living in 24 buildings, identified for the work, who are not cooperating with the authority. Initially, these people will be sent notices. In case, they are not ready to vacate, the authorities shall deploy police to evacuate the buildings and sent them to transit camps.

The Hussaini building collapse in August last made headlines after more than 30 people died in the incident.

On Friday, MHADA V-P Mhaiksar and CO Bhange saw the redevelopment work being carried out by the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust in the region. Besides making surprise visits to dilapidated structures in Bhendi Bazaar area, the officials checked the under-construction buildings.

Bhange said, "This is one of the biggest redevelopment projects. There are some non-cooperating tenants and landlord. We have decided to have meetings periodically and sort out differences."

WHAT STATS SAY

281: Number of cessed and non-cessed properties

3379 Residential units

1386: Non-residential tenements

4765: Number of families affected by redevelopment

1.40 lakh square metres the total area for rehabilitation of all tenements