Elderly allegedly denied wheelchair by IndiGo

A 75-year-old woman was allegedly not put on a wheelchair by IndiGo, despite booking in advance for the same while taking a flight to Delhi.

 
It was only after complaining to the staff that she was provided with teh assistance, but only after she landed in Delhi.

 
Saraswati Mishra complained to the staff after she was denied the service that she had paid for. However, the airlines said that they had provided the wheelchair, and when their staff came with it, the passenger was not found at the spot.

 
"The flight for Delhi from Mumbai Airport was to take off at 12.40pm, and when we reached the Mumbai Airport in the morning, it was informed that my mother will get the wheelchair at the security check, but after waiting there for a while, she did not and had to walk," said Satish Mishra, the passenger

 
