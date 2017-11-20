Drop in fire-related calls due to awareness

The Chief Fire Officer at a resident welfare association meeting, in 2016-17, the fire department received 15,216 as compared to 17,159 calls in 2015-16, a little less than 2,000 fire-related calls

As the number of fire-related calls dropped significantly, the Mumbai Fire Brigade plans ramp up their campaign and introduce mobile vans for fire safety awareness.

As per the data shared by the Chief Fire Officer at a resident welfare association meeting, in 2016-17, the fire department received 15,216 as compared to 17,159 calls in 2015-16, a little less than 2,000 fire-related calls. The fire department credits public awareness as one of the major reasons for the drop in the number of calls.

"We plan to introduce three mobile vans in the city. These will go around in various organisations and institutes to create awareness about fire safety measures and its prevention. We will put up the plan in next year's budget," said PS Rahangdale, Chief Fire Officer, adding that, "We want to create awareness in the community. These three mobile vans will be making stops at various colleges, co-operative societies, schools, government organisations to educate the masses about fire safety."

According to the fire department, they have inspected over 4,000 buildings in past four years out of which 94 per cent of the buildings have been fire compliant. The remaining 6 per cent were issued notices and extra time was granted to comply with the safety norms.

Speaking about the drop in calls, Rahangdale, said, "Till date over 6,000 citizens have volunteered to participate in the training programme to educate people about the fire safety measures and prevention."

ON A MISSION

The Mumbai Fire Brigade currently has 34 fire stations in the city.