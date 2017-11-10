Drama ends at Mantralaya, man threatening to commit suicide brought down

The drama at Mantralaya came to an end after Anand alias Dnyaneshwar Salve from Osmanabad district was taken in to custody. Salve had climbed on parapet of the seventh floor of the Mantralaya and was threatening to end his life.

The disaster management team also was called to bring down Salve. Minister for Education Vinod Tavde was sent for negotiating with Salve and Salve was taken into custody after almost more than 90 minutes of drama.