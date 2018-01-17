Trending#

Draft Act ready to prevent ‘cut’ practice among Maharashtra docs

The Maharashtra government is ready to introduce an act to avert the ‘cut’ practice among doctors in the state. The act, which is currently in draft stage called “The Prevention of Cut Practices in Healthcare Services Act 2017”, is expected to be placed in front of cabinet during the assembly budget session. The act is drafted to deter the immoral exercise of ‘cut’ practice among doctors.

 
“When you refer a patient to other entity and take undue consideration in return of that referral then that is a cut practice,” said Amit Karkhanis, medico-legal lawyer and member of the committee that drafted this act. Amit believes the law will act as a deterrent and regulate the sector better.

 
The provisions of the act include many illegal practices like, ”any favor, payment, gift, gratuity or inducement given, solicited, offered or received in whatever manner, either directly or indirectly, or through any third person in the state of Maharashtra or anywhere else, by a Healthcare Service Provider which is likely to incentivize or encourage referring, recommending or procuring of patients in any manner with the intention of providing professional healthcare services to them”.

 
The punishment for those found guilty under the new act includes 1 year of imprisonment and Rs 50,000 fine. The Maharashtra Medical Council, depending on the number of convictions, can cancel a doctor’s license temporarily or completely.

 
“Under the new act, all complaints will be referred to the council. After due process, necessary action will be initiated against the doctors indulging in this malpractice. A ‘cut’ practice falls under moral terpitude and action will depend on the extent of the crime committed,” said Dr Shivkumar Utture, President of Maharashtra Medical Council.

 
 

    
   
