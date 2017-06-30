Dossa buried in family grave in Bada Kabrastan

Unlike 1993 Mumbai bomb blast convict Yakub Memon’s burial, which saw thousands turn up, another Mumbai blast convict Mustafa Dossa’s burial was attended by 200-300 people amidst heavy police presence. The burial was held on wee hours of Thursday morning at the Bada Kabrastan in Marine Lines.

Unlike Memon who was hanged, Dossa died of natural death before the quantum of punishment was to be announced on him. Dossa ‘s body was first taken to his Agripada home after postmortem and then carried to the Kabrastan. Namaz-E-Janaza, a prayer for the dead, was held and then Dossa’s body was kept for final viewing before he was buried to the left of his father’s grave.

The family pays for six otta’s (graves) in the Kabrastan and there are three family members buried at present, including that of Mustafa, informed Dossa’s brother Haroon. Unlike other graves, there was no mention of otta number on the family graves of the Dossa family which was raised into a structure and lit for the burial.

The burial was watched by police officials too, though there was no visible videography done by them inside the Kabrastan.

However, all roads leading to the Bada Kabrastan including the entry and exit points even across the railway lines and foot over bridges were manned by police personnel.