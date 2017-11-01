Do you want 444 trees to be chopped for Mumbai Metro, asks BMC public notice

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday issued a public notice inviting for suggestions or objections to the proposal of chopping over 400 tress for Mumbai Metro's Phase 3 project.

According to the proposal, 444 trees are likely to be chopped in the Aarey Milk Colony area for the construction of Metro Car Depot and construction of Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro-3 underground corridor.

However, the Shiv Sena in the BMC has been opposing the metro construction the area.

The whole corridor between Colaba and Seepz will be underground but at Aarey Milk Colony, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) plans to have a grade metro station and metro car depot, a plan which is being opposed by environmentalists.

They have challenged the proposal in the National Green Tribunal and the Bombay High Court.

Further, objections and suggestions are to be submitted with the BMC within 7 days starting from Wednesday.

A BMC official said, “After inviting the suggestions and objections the proposal of tree cutting will be tabled in the tree committee of BMC.”

There are chances that the Shiv Sena might reject the proposal after it is tabled in the tree committee.

Meanwhile, the MMRC has maintained that it will plant more than 3,000 trees to compensate for the loss of the green cover.

The MMRC said that it is going to keep 1,073 trees untouched in five hectares out of the total 30 hectares of space near the car depot which will be known as green zone.