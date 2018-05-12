DNA RAIN CHECK: Only 45% desilting in Bhandup and Mulund

Bhandup has 161 landslide spots, while Mulund experiences chronic waterlogging.

BMC claims that the duration of waterlogging has been brought down in Village Road in Bhandup, JVLR and LBS Marg. But Bhandup remains vulnerable. BMC official claim that they have written to MMRDA to request construction of retaining wall in Tendi and Khindi Pada – home to over 20,000 people. However, there has been no development so far. Plus, only 45 per cent of desilting work has been completed.