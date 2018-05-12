DNA RAIN CHECK: Huge silt deposits line the roads in T ward of BMC

Mulund in the eastern suburb had also witnessed massive water-logging on August 30, 2017 during the heavy downpour in the city. Transportation was primarily hit as train services to and from Mulund were severely affected apart from several diversions in the BEST bus routes.

Rain water mainly stagnates near the Nane Pada and it can be mainly attributed to the poor cleaning of nullahs and culverts in the T ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Although the civic body has been efficient to remove the deposited silt from most of the nullahs, one can see a lot of silt along the road in most parts of the civic ward. Moreover, the renovation of the roads are also progressing in a sluggish pace.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Road along the Mulund railway station is the worst affected as 200 metre of road work is still pending despite work beginning a month ago.

Birju Mundra, an activist, pointed out towards the lethargic attitude among civic officials while they are carrying out the pre-monsoon work. "There are many areas that flood every year during monsoon for many years. But the civic body did not find a permanent solution," said Mundra, adding that major nullahs and culverts have shrunk due to encroachment, thereby reducing the capacity of water flow.

Other major roads that are prone to water logging are V P Road, S L Road and Zaver Road junction in Mulund West, P K Road, Kalidas junction and Nehru Road junction.

The residents have alleged that the pumps installed by the civic body to flush out the water does not work during downpour, thus flooding the society campus.

ACTIVIST SPEAK

