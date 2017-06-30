DNA Micro Edit: Need to address living conditions inside state jails

The death of a convict inside Byculla jail, allegedly at the hands of prison staff, and the violent protests by other inmates the next day, have once again brought to fore the issues of corruption amongst jail staff, poor living conditions inside jails, overcrowding of prisons, and inadequate staff strength.

The prisons department has been plagued by these issues for decades, and initiatives meant to resolve them have unfortunately been moving at a snail's pace.

There have been several instances when narcotics or mobile phones have been found smuggled inside Arthur Road and Byculla prisons. This, of course, is not possible without the connivance of jail officials. A zero-tolerance attitude to such incidents should be adopted, and guards should be held accountable for contraband found inside the barracks.

To address the issue of overcrowding, a site in Mankhurd has been identified for construction of a new prison to ease the burden on Arthur Road and Byculla jails. However, it will take years before construction is completed and the new prison is fully-functional.

Meanwhile, the state should pay urgent attention to filling vacancies in prison staff to improve the guard-to-prisoners ratio. Adequate surveillance and crowd control equipment should be made available to prison authorities.

On the other hand, senior prison authorities should open up more channels of communication with prisoners so that genuine grievances can be heard on time and addressed, rather than allowing them to fester and lead to bad blood between the inmates and guards.