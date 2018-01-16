DNA EXCLUSIVE | Konkan Refinery Project: It's BJP vs rest

The fault lines have become evident as the ruling BJP has been pitted against its ruling partner Shiv Sena, opposition parties and NGOs over the development of the Rs 3 lakh crore refinery project in the coastal Rajapur taluka of Ratnagiri district. This is similar to the Enron project controversy in which Congress was a strong advocate while each and every other political party and NGOs were opponents.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) have formed a company, Western India Refineries and Petrochemicals, to execute the 60 million tonne refinery-cum-petrochemicals complex.

The state government has issued a notice under section 32 (2) of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Act, 1961 for the acquisition of 15,000 acres in Ratnagiri district and 1,000 acres in Sindhudurg district.

While land holders and opponents have launched an agitation against it, the BJP is making a strong case for the refinery. The party believes it will expedite the Konkan region's development, create jobs and open up opportunities for local businesses.

BJP's former legislator Pramod Jathar told DNA, "Those opposing the refinery project are playing politics. BJP hopes that the project will transform the Konkan region. The party along with the locals will press for a compensation of Rs 1 crore per hectare compared to the Rs 22 lakh per hectare given to land holders in the Jaitapur project. Besides, the Western India Refineries and Petrochemicals should give five per cent shares to locals whose land will be acquired, 80 per cent jobs to locals and provide training.'' However, he emphasized that the company should allay fears environmental damage related fears.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and party MP Vinayak Raut have been quite vocally against the refinery, saying that the Sena would oppose it like it did the proposed 10,000 MW nuclear power project in Jaitapur. He alleged that Konkan will be reduced to ashes while Gujarat will prosper. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena founder Raj Thackeray announced that his party will stand with the villagers who are opposing the project. The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party have also raised concerns with regards to environment and safety.

Interestingly, former chief minister Narayan Rane, who had supported the Jaitapur project in his capacity as the state industries minister during the Congress-led government, has opposed the refinery project.

Local NGO Konkan Vinashkari Prakalp Virodhi Samiti member Satyajit Chavan said the residents will continue to oppose the project because of their fears of air and marine pollution and destruction of cultivable land and orchards.