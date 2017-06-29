DNA CAMPAIGN: Labourer's daughter scores 93% in SSC, wants to be a doctor

Rutuja Survase, a student of Bharat Vidyalay in Umarga district of Maharashtra, scored 92 per cent in her SSC board examination with sheer hard work and determination. Her father, Milind Survase, works as a farm labourer to support his basic family needs with his monthly wages.

His monthly wages cover the necessary household expenses. A small amount is borrowed from the farm owners to take care of the remainder of the core expenses, which are covered using the borrowed money. The cost of education of all three girls (Rutuja and her two sisters) is expended from the borrowed money. Rutuja's mother, Taramati Survase's remains in bad health. Hence, along with her studies, Rutuja has to manage all the household chores as well.

"She wants to change our condition, she wants to reduce the pain of her father. She has always made us proud. We are very happy with her marks, she wants to become a doctor but our financial conditions doesn't allow us," says Taramati Survase, Rutuja's mother.

"I had to wake up at four in the morning to study. Since my mother was ill, I helped her throughout the day with household chores. I would study till late at night. I never joined any classes, our class teachers helped us maintain our study timetable. This helped me to achieve 92 per cent," says Rutuja. She further added that, "There is no direct mode of transport to go to school, and so I would have to take bicycle to Balsur, which is 10 km from my home. From there I would take a bus to school. Our parents have done a lot for us. They have always encouraged us to study and follow our dreams. I want to pursue the medical stream and become a doctor. I want to make my parents proud"

Rutuja has a lot of interest in oratory and debate competitions. She has won many awards in inter-school competitions and has made the school proud.

Rutuja's family now has high hopes for her. They have the faith that she will become a doctor and make them proud.

