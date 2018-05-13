Delhi University's law students detained for low attendance blame faculty, threaten to go on hunger strike

With hundreds of students at the Delhi University's Law Faculty staring at an uncertain future after being detained for not meeting adequate attendance ahead of the semester examinations, questions are being raised not only on the compulsory attendance system but also on why students are not attending classes. Every semester, hundreds of students get detained at the law faculty for the shortage of attendance even after getting monthly reminders by the administration.

While the detained students claimed that there are some discrepancies in the final attendance issued by the faculty, officials say it is the 'callousness' of the students, who don't bother to attend classes. DNA talked to some of the detainees to comprehend the reasons behind them the issue. "It's not that we don't like to attend classes. But the entire management at the faculty is flawed. Hardly few classes were conducted in January and February. Then there was a complete change in the faculty members after 126 new teachers joined in February. There was a lot of confusion. It is not right to put the blame entirely on the students," said a first-year LLB student who did not wish to be named.

Backing the argument, another student at Law Center - 1, where more than 300 students are detained this time, said, "Most of the new faculty members started taking attendance at the beginning of the lecture. If a student gets even 5 minutes late, he or she will not be marked present. We are not school children. Why is this compulsory attendance system being imposed on us?"

"This is the case every year, many students get detained. Last year also special provision was given to students to take examinations. But this time, they are not giving any provision. We will sit on a hunger strike if will not be allowed to appear for the exam on Monday," said a second-year student.

Dean of the law faculty Ved Kumari, on the other hand, said that no such provision will be given to any detainee. "How can we allow such students to sit for the exams even after skipping classes throughout the semester. It will be unfair to this who were regular," she said.

As per the Board Council of India (BCI) rule for LLB students, no student shall be promoted to the next term, if he/she has been detained in the examination after falling short of the mandatory 70 per cent attendance. In May last year, CLC-1 had to postpone one of its first-year exams after scores of detained students from all three centres created a ruckus.