Deal sealed: 756 sq ft flat sold for Rs 7.5 crore in Bandra's Carter Road

A flat in Bandra's Carter road was sold for Rs 7.5 crore of which the carpet area is 756 sq ft, thus taking the per sqft price to Rs 99,206. In 2014, former minister Kripashankar Singh's son Narendra Mohan had reportedly wanted to sell his flat in the same building for Rs 1 lakh per sq ft. The building named Oceanic, is a sea facing one, which the brokers claim is the reason behind the high prices.

The last big deal in the area was that of Ranbir Kapoor, where he had paid Rs 1.42 lakh per sq ft for a flat in Pali hill. The deal that took place few days ago was registered between P Godiwala, the seller, and the purchaser has been identified as Shahani couple. The deal was brokered by Highrise Estate, a real estate consultancy firm.

The stamp duty paid on the flat is Rs 37.50 lakh while the registration fees is Rs 30,000 which isn't included in the amount paid to the seller.

According to the broker, the registration is on the built-up area which is higher than the carpet. The flat is a 2-BHK flat located on the seventh floor of the building.

Prakash Rohera, founder of Karma realtors, claimed that the building demands such high rate due to its sea view and these rates aren't prevalent in the other areas of Bandra.

In 2013, Gautam Ahuja, Managing director of Ahuja Construction, had paid a whooping Rs 97,000 per sqft to buy an apartment in Soona Villa on Perry Cross road in Bandra West to stay close to his father who has an apartment in the same building.

