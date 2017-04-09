Essel Group 90 years

Mumbai: Damage on Amar Mahal Bridge brings traffic on Eastern Express Highway to a standstill

Amar Mahal Bridge (DNA - Yesha Kotak)
alt DNA Web Team | Sun, 9 Apr 2017-01:36am , DNA webdesk

An RTO official said that part of the Amar Mahal Bridge got damaged and work on emergency repair was being carried out.

On Saturday night, Mumbai commuters were in for a major shock when they were stuck in a never-ending traffic jam on the Eastern Express Highway. While it usually takes 15 minutes to travel from Matunga to Ghatkopar, it took around an hour-and-a-half to traverse the same distance.

A part of the Amar Mahal Bridge was reportedly damaged and according to an official of the RTO, emergency repair was being carried out. Jayesh Bhavad, a Ghatkopar resident said it took him an hour-and-a-half to go from Matunga to Ghatkopar. Despite the incident, commuters were left to their own devices and no alternative arrangements were made by the traffic police.

Meanwhile, another official of the RTO refused to confirm the extent of the damages and claimed regular maintenance work was going on

Mumbai citizens were also up in arms and took to Twitter to vent their displeasure.

alt
DNA Web Team

 
Comments
 

Also Read