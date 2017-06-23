Cut-offs for degree colleges remain high

Cut-offs for some of the prominent degree colleges in the city remained high even this year as the first merit list was announced on Thursday evening. Like the last few years, prominent colleges in the city crossed the 90 per cent mark for some of the prominent courses offered at degree level.

St Xaviers college in Dhobi Talao saw an increase of 0.1% for the BA course with the first list closing at 92.4% for HSC students. For other board students, the first list closed at 98.2%.

Principals said that a large number of students with high percentages have opted for Arts this year. At Churchgate’s Jai Hind College, the first list closed at 94% for both Arts and Commerce and 80% for Science.

The cut-off for Bachelor in Banking and Insurance (BBI) was 91.6%. Commerce also saw a high cut-off at some of the prominent colleges including HR College in Churchgate that closed its first list at 96% (1 per cent higher than last year) and RA Podar college closing at 93.6%.

“A lot of students are preferring Commerce and its applied courses. We have received a large number of applications for Commerce this year, but can only offer 160 seats for outside students after doing in-house admissions,” said Shobhana Vasudevan, Principal, RA Podar college, Matunga.

At Ramanarain Ruia college in Matunga, BSc biotech saw an increase of about 2% as the first list for the subject closed at 90.80%. Plain BSc closed at 81%. Students will have to secure their admissions and pay fees before 4.30 pm on Wednesday, as the second merit list will be declared on that day.