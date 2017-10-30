Cops look out for man who flashed at woman in Andheri

The Andheri police has now registered a case of sexual harassment and on the lookout of the accused

A day after the 28-year-old woman complained that an unknown man flashed her at on the Airport Road Metro Station on Thursday evening, the Andheri police has now registered a case of sexual harassment and on the lookout of the accused.

According to the police, they have retrieved a CCTV footage and are on the lookout for the accused. The incident is said to have taken place somewhere near the entry/exit of Airport Metro Station which generally doesn’t witness much footfall. The incident came to light when the woman took to twitter sharing the incident.

The MMOPL acknowledged the tweet and responded, “We have taken note of your complaint and are in the process of implementing various measures to ensure that such incidents are not repeated. We request you to file police complaint, in order to take this to a logical conclusion.”

The woman then filed an FIR under section 354 A against unknown accused in Andheri police station.