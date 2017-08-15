Cops crack senior citizen's murder case in 24 hours

The accused has been identified as Abdula Usman Sayyed, who came out of the jail eight days ago

A 22-year-old history sheeter was arrested by the police for allegedly killing a 78-year-old woman in her apartment in Reay Road during a bid to rob her. The accused has been identified as Abdula Usman Sayyed, who came out of the jail eight days ago.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Zahra Mansoor Hakeem, lived alone at the Afghani Rehmani building. The incident took place around 7.30 am on Monday. Hakeem died in an attempt to resist the robbery.

The accused attacked Hakim with a knife. After killing her, he took off with two mobile phones, gold earrings, and cash, leaving the flat's door ajar. A neighbour discovered Hakeem's lying in a pool of blood. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. After conducting the preliminary inquiry, the Mumbai crime branch Unit 2 begin their probe, and with the help of technical evidence, arrested Sayyed from Mahalaxmi railway station while he was attempting to leave for Ahmadabad.

"Sayyed is a habitual offender and several cases have been registered against him. He came out of jail a week ago and was in need of money, hence he attempted robbery," said a crime branch officer.