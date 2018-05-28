Congress not in race, CPM sure of vote bank

Despite being a bypoll for Lok Sabha, the main opposition party Congress is an unwilling contestant while Communist Party of India (Marxist) is in the fray with assured vote-bank, but would not be in the race to win.

Despite being a national party, Congress is not getting a good response despite the fact that its candidate, Damu Shingada is a five-time MP. Representing the Dahanu constituency, Shingada, however, is confident about his win. Congress meetings are not yielding any response from the voters, enthusiasm is lacking in the party cadre as well.

On the other hand, CPI(M) has a strong hold in Talasari, Dahanu, Palghar, Vikramgad, Javhar, Mokhada, Wada and Vasai. CPM, though, does not have the support to bring it to power.