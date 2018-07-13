Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena corner CM Devendra Fadnavis on Nanar refinery project

Both the Houses of state assembly on Thursday were adjourned on the Nanar refinery issue. The Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena came together to corner Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the issue.

Soon after the state assembly started question hour at 11 am, leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil raised the issue. Stating that sarpanch (village heads) of the 17 villages told him that all the villages in Konkan area are opposing the refinery project. Vikhe-Patil told the state assembly that villagers from Nanar and adjoining areas drove away Sena leaders since they had political motive and had an understanding with the BJP.

Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu said that the Nanar agitation leader Ashok Valam announced yesterday in public rally that it was because of the Sena that public agitation has begun against the Nanar project.

Prabhu and Vikhe-Patil told the state assembly that unless Fadnavis announces the cancellation of Nanar project, they would not allow the assembly to run.

NCP MLA Bhaskar Jadhav said that aerial distance between proposed Nanar refinery site and Jaitapur nuclear plant is just 1.2-km and it would destroy Konkan in case of any untoward incident.

Former CM Prithviraj Chavan said that the government is in minority since the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena are together on the Nanar issue. Moving adjournment motion in Upper House NCP leader Sunil Tatkare demanded that CM Fadnavis should explain the Centre's stand in House. Congress leader Sharad Ranpise said that Congress is opposed to this project. Sena MLC Dr Neelam Gorhe said the resolutions by gram sabhas have decided against the project.