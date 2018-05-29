CM Devendra Fadnavis to visit Nevada desert to understand Hyperloop project

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will visit the full scale prototype of Hyperloop developed by the Los Angeles-based start-up Hyperloop One across the Nevada desert in North Las Vegas between June 9 and 16. This is the maiden visit by Fadnavis after Virgin Hyperloop One signed MoU with the state government on March 18 to build a hyperloop system between Pune and Mumbai beginning with an operational demonstration track.

State industries department officer told DNA, "Hyperloop is essentially a long tube that has had the air removed to create a vacuum. The tube is suspended off the ground to protect against weather and earthquakes. CM will have a first look of the prototype. This is important as similar prototype is being developed near Hinjewadi near Pune.'' He informed that as per the MoU, the hyerloop transit system is expected to be developed by 2025 and the distance between Mumbai and Pune will be reduced to 25 minutes from three to four hours.

Further, Fadnavis will hold crucial meetings with the senior management officials from the Coca Cola and Pepsico to review their investments already committed in Maharashtra. Coca Cola has agreed to work the state government on food processing, recycling of plastic and waste. Pepsico and the state government have entered a letter of intent for mutual collaboration in skill development of workers in food processing plants, besides modernising Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

Fadnavis will visit Quebec, Canada to address mega investment conference and project Maharashtra's pre-eminence in attracting investments.

Moreover, Fadnavis will visit Dubai and hold talks with investors who are keen to interest in infrastructure projects. ''Some investors have evinced interest to invest $10 billion in Mumbai Nagpur Samrudhhi Expressway,'' he noted.

MAIDEN VISIT