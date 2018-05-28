CM Devendra Fadnavis goes to election panel against 'distorted audio' released by Shiv Sena

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has approached the state election commission and has demanded action against Uddhav Thackeray, alleging that the Shiv Sena president released a distorted version of a telephonic conversation the CM had with 1,500 party workers.

The LS by-election has seen mud fly between three political parties including BJP and Sena, which are fighting it out for victory.

Thackeray had released a four-minute audio clip of Fadnavis in which the CM is purportedly telling party workers to go to any extent to win the poll — whether by hook or crook: "Saam daam dand bhed, ya saglyacha wapar kara," he is heard saying.

Fadnavis on Sunday said he has sent the full 15-minute clip of the entire audio to the election commission. He said it was a phone call to almost 1,500 workers and bits of it were used out of context by Thackeray during a public rally.

Fadnavis said that during elections, he has never indulged in mud-slinging. "Even in Palghar I have spoken about development for 80 per cent of the time. For the rest, I am forced to retaliate to the criticism by Sena or Bahujan Vikas Aghadi.'

Hitendra Thakur, leader of Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, had said while campaigning for his party's candidate Baliram Jadhav that the area belonged to him. Fadnavis had responded with: "Ilaka kutton ka hota hai..."

Uddhav Thackeray and Fadnavis also indulged in a war of words. Fadnavis alleged that Sena waved the saffron flag on the one hand, and on the other, used it for collecting ransom.

After Sena leaders caught 3-4 youths distributing money to voters in Vikramgad, BJP MP Kapil Patil had said it was a Sena conspiracy.

BJP Minister Girish Mahajan had said the clip released by Sena was nothing but testimony to the fact that Sena was losing ground.