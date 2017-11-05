Civic body's health report witnesses drastic drop in H1N1 cases in Oct

The report stated that only five H1N1 cases were diagnosed in the city in the month of October

As Mumbaikars continue to be severely affected due to viral infections and diseases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) recently released health report reflected a drastic drop in H1N1 cases. The report stated that only five H1N1 cases were diagnosed in the city in the month of October. In comparison, the month of September saw 33 cases of swine flu. Of the 33 cases last month, 27 cases were detected till September 15. Only civic-run hospitals were taken into account for the health report.

Speaking of the sharp fall in the number of cases, BMC health department official, said, "We can see that there is a drastic drop in H1N1 cases in the city. It can be due to climatic conditions. In October, out of five swine flu cases, three were diagnosed before October 15. Only two cases were diagnosed in the last 15 days. No deaths have been reported so far."

According to the health report, 563 malaria cases and 546 gastro cases were diagnosed in the month of October this year. A 72-year-old Grant Road resident who was admitted in a private hospital and later shifted to a public hospital died due to malaria on October 25. Speaking about the action taken, BMC officials, said, "Over 517 houses and 1,710 citizens were surveyed in Grant Road after the malaria deaths. Other vector control activities were done in the area and one malaria fever case detected was referred to a dispensary for treatment."

While in September there were 849 cases, in October 563 cases of Malaria were diagnosed. In case of gastro, 532 cases were diagnosed in the month of September. Overall the number of cases has decreased in comparison to the figures in September.

REPORT FIGURES

Malaria 563

Gastro 546

H1N1 05

Dengue 212