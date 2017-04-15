Civic body plans aesthetic tweaks to CST, BMC bldg

The BMC will change the existing transparent brown polycarbonate coverings of four entrances to the CST subway and replace it with toughened glass domes

In addition to the viewing gallery in the area that was thrown open to the public on Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has plans to add to the aesthetic value of the existing heritage structures of Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) and the BMC headquarters. To compliment the heritage monuments, the BMC will change the existing transparent brown polycarbonate coverings of four entrances to the CST subway and replace it with toughened glass domes.

The civic body is also planning to replace 22 existing light poles that have a total of 36 light fixtures with only four high mast artistic lamp posts. The existing transparent brown polycarbonate coverings of four entrances to the CST subway have now turned black and are an eyesore. "Toughened glass coverings are expected to have anti-reflectors and will be tilted so that rainwater does not accumulate. Replacing 22 light poles that have dangling wires will give a clear view of both the buildings,", said Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Commissioner of A ward.

"The project cost will be little over Rs 1.83 crore. Once the work order is given, it should be complete within six months", said Dighavkar.