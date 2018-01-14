City’s minimum temperature rises to 2-yr high

From experiencing the coldest day (13.6 degrees Celsius) of the season five days ago, Mumbai is witnessing a sudden rise in temperatures. Officials from India Meteorological Department (IMD) said this was due to the change in the wind pattern.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature recorded at Santacruz was 20 degrees Celsius, which is the highest in last two years. The maximum temperature recorded at Santacruz was 34.1 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature recorded at the Colaba observatory was 33.2 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 22.5 degrees Celsius.

“Mumbai is experiencing winds that are almost southerly to south westerly, which is causing increase in the day as well as night temperatures and this is likely to continue for next couple of days. Also, there was a formation of an anticyclone, drawing in moisture from the Arabian sea resulting in cloudiness as well as temperatures,” explained KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director General, Western Region, India Meteorological Department.

The highest maximum temperature to be ever recorded in the month of January was on January 16, 2006 when mercury hit 37.4 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, Mumbai’s overall air quality index (AQI) as per System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) was reported as 215 putting it in ‘Moderate’ category. The PM 2.5, which is the smallest size pollutant known to cause respiratory illnesses and worsens the condition of those suffering from ailments like asthma and bronchitis was measured the highest in Mazgaon (303) area.

AIR QUALITY